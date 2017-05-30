Afghanistan terror threatens to nip P...

Afghanistan terror threatens to nip Pakistana s budding economy; ambassador waits for Trump strategy

Pakistani Ambassador Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry said his country will have plenty of economic opportunity in coming years that could be at risk from violence in neighboring Afghanistan. more > Pakistan's military has swept terrorist groups from the nation's once-lawless tribal areas, but the gains could be put at risk if the security situation across the border in Afghanistan is not brought under control, Islamabad's diplomat in Washington said in an interview, stressing that his nation is waiting for the Trump administration to clarify its strategy for the Afghanistan conflict.

