Afghanistan is suffering undeclared war of aggression from Pakistan: Ghani

5 hrs ago Read more: Newkerala.com

Kabul [Afghanistan], June 6 : Delivering his opening speech at the Kabul Process Conference here today, Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani made a scathing attack on Islamabad, saying his country is suffering from an "undeclared war of aggression from Pakistan." He said Taliban-sponsored terrorism is creating a platform that brings terrorists from all over the region to Afghanistan.

Chicago, IL

