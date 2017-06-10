Activists Question China's Response to Missionaries' Murder in Pakistan
Pakistani soldiers stand guard at the site where two Chinese missionaries was kidnapped in the neighborhood of Jinnah town in Quetta on May 24, 2017. Religious rights activists are questioning Chinese authorities' handling of the aftermath of two missionaries from China, who were recently abducted and killed by the Islamic State group in Pakistan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Toll from Pakistan tanker fire clim...
|Jun 25
|Bump Thump Thump
|1
|Christian man arrested in Pak over 'blasphemy c...
|Jun 23
|Sen
|4
|Does bin Laden trail lead to Pakistan? (Aug '06)
|Jun 23
|Medicaid is American
|17
|What is the core issue of Pakistan?
|May '17
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|2
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Apr '17
|RiccardoFire
|12
|Obama thanking Navy SEALs who raided bin Laden (May '11)
|Apr '17
|Aurora Colorado
|6
|Pakistan criticizes U.S. on "unauthorized" raid (May '11)
|Apr '17
|Memory cancer
|200
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC