Accounts of 5,000 terrorists frozen: Pakistan Interior Ministry
Pakistan has frozen the bank accounts of more than 5,000 suspected terrorists, depriving them of over Rs 30 million, after the deadly 2014 Peshawar school massacre, an official said today. "Pakistan has vigorously followed the extremists by freezing their bank accounts, suspending their identity cards and targeting them through operations," an official of the Interior Ministry told PTI.
