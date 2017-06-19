5 killed in road accident in Pakistan
Peshawar, Jun 21 At least five persons, including four seminary students, died on the spot and 15 others were injured when their speeding van collided with a truck in northwestern Pakistan today, police said. The ill-fated passenger van was on its way to Bajaur Agency from Rawalpindi when it crashed into the standstill truck, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does bin Laden trail lead to Pakistan? (Aug '06)
|May 31
|Lottery Traitors ...
|16
|What is the core issue of Pakistan?
|May '17
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|2
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Apr '17
|RiccardoFire
|12
|Obama thanking Navy SEALs who raided bin Laden (May '11)
|Apr '17
|Aurora Colorado
|6
|Pakistan criticizes U.S. on "unauthorized" raid (May '11)
|Apr '17
|Memory cancer
|200
|Candlelight vigil to be held in Washington for ...
|Apr '17
|GUESt
|1
|Meet Glenn Beck's Gay Liberal Muslim BFFLloyd G...
|Apr '17
|Cath League of Du...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC