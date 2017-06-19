5 killed in road accident in Pakistan

5 killed in road accident in Pakistan

Peshawar, Jun 21 At least five persons, including four seminary students, died on the spot and 15 others were injured when their speeding van collided with a truck in northwestern Pakistan today, police said. The ill-fated passenger van was on its way to Bajaur Agency from Rawalpindi when it crashed into the standstill truck, police said.

