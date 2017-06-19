47 killed in multiple blasts and firi...

47 killed in multiple blasts and firing in 3 Pakistani cities

Peshawar/Karachi, Jun 23 Twin blasts tore through a market crowded with Eid shoppers in a mainly Shia town, a suicide bomber blew up his explosives-laden car and militants opened fire on police in separate attacks in Pakistan's three major cities today, killing 47 people and wounding 121 others. The suicide bomber blew up his explosives-laden car near Inspector General of Police Ehsan Mehboob's office in Quetta, the capital of Balochistan province, killing at least 13 people, including seven policemen, and wounding 21 others.

