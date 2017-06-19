47 killed in multiple blasts and firing in 3 Pakistani cities
Peshawar/Karachi, Jun 23 Twin blasts tore through a market crowded with Eid shoppers in a mainly Shia town, a suicide bomber blew up his explosives-laden car and militants opened fire on police in separate attacks in Pakistan's three major cities today, killing 47 people and wounding 121 others. The suicide bomber blew up his explosives-laden car near Inspector General of Police Ehsan Mehboob's office in Quetta, the capital of Balochistan province, killing at least 13 people, including seven policemen, and wounding 21 others.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Christian man arrested in Pak over 'blasphemy c...
|16 hr
|Sen
|4
|Does bin Laden trail lead to Pakistan? (Aug '06)
|19 hr
|Medicaid is American
|17
|What is the core issue of Pakistan?
|May '17
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|2
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Apr '17
|RiccardoFire
|12
|Obama thanking Navy SEALs who raided bin Laden (May '11)
|Apr '17
|Aurora Colorado
|6
|Pakistan criticizes U.S. on "unauthorized" raid (May '11)
|Apr '17
|Memory cancer
|200
|Candlelight vigil to be held in Washington for ...
|Apr '17
|GUESt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC