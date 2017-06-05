3 policemen killed by ISIS in Pakistan's Balochistan (Eds: Updating...
Islamabad, Jun 11 At least three policemen were killed today in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province bordering Afghanistan allegedly by the Islamic State militant group. Unidentified motorcyclists opened fired at a police check post in Gen area of Chakki Shahwani on Saryab Road of the provincial capital, resulting in the death of three police personnel, police said.
