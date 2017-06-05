3 policemen killed by ISIS in Pakistan's Balochistan (Eds: Updating...

3 policemen killed by ISIS in Pakista...

Islamabad, Jun 11 At least three policemen were killed today in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province bordering Afghanistan allegedly by the Islamic State militant group. Unidentified motorcyclists opened fired at a police check post in Gen area of Chakki Shahwani on Saryab Road of the provincial capital, resulting in the death of three police personnel, police said.

