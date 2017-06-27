2 Climbers go missing on Pakistan's '...

2 Climbers go missing on Pakistan's 'Killer Mountain'

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

In this handout photograph provide by Gilgit-Baltistan Police Department on Wednesday, June 28, 2017, Argentinian climber Mariano Galavin poses for photo in Chilas town, Gilgit Baltisitan region in northwest Pakistan. Pakistani police say aerial search has been started for two mountaineers from Spain and Argentina who went missing during expedition of Nanga Parbat aka 'Killer Mountain' in the country's north.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Toll from Pakistan tanker fire clim... Jun 25 Bump Thump Thump 1
News Christian man arrested in Pak over 'blasphemy c... Jun 23 Sen 4
News Does bin Laden trail lead to Pakistan? (Aug '06) Jun 23 Medicaid is American 17
News What is the core issue of Pakistan? May '17 Rabbeen Al Jihad 2
News Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12) Apr '17 RiccardoFire 12
News Obama thanking Navy SEALs who raided bin Laden (May '11) Apr '17 Aurora Colorado 6
News Pakistan criticizes U.S. on "unauthorized" raid (May '11) Apr '17 Memory cancer 200
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,634 • Total comments across all topics: 282,083,132

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC