A Pakistani government official has said the death toll from a massive fuel tanker blaze earlier this week has risen to 190, after 17 more people died in hospital from severe burns. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/world-news/17-more-deaths-push-pakistan-tanker-fire-toll-to-190-35880722.html http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/world-news/article35880721.ece/60562/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-e38de8cc-efed-49a0-beaf-248c5400988f_I1.jpg A Pakistani government official has said the death toll from a massive fuel tanker blaze earlier this week has risen to 190, after 17 more people died in hospital from severe burns.

