149 killed as oil tanker explodes in Pakistan

Pak rescue workers gather beside an oil tanker which caught fire following an accident on a highway near the t... Read More LAHORE: About 150 people were charred to death and 117 others injured on Sunday in a massive blaze that erupted after an oil tanker overturned and crowds rushed to collect the fuel that spilled over on a highway in Pakistan's Punjab Province. The oil tanker coming from Karachi and headed to Lahore overturned early Sunday morning on the national highway at the Ahmedpur Sharqia area of the Bahawalpur district, some 400 km from Lahore, after a tyre burst.

