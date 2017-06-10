10 for Today: Wednesday, June 7

The extremists say they attacked Iran's parliament and the shrine of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, killing two security guards and wounding more than 30 people - a first claim of its kind in Iran by IS. The outspoken Emirati raises the prospect of Qatar's leadership changing amid a growing diplomatic crisis between it and other Arab nations attempting to isolate the energy-rich travel hub.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIXY-FM Champaign.