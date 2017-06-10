1,000 migrants rescued in Mediterrane...

1,000 migrants rescued in Mediterranean; 2 dead

Two migrants died in the Mediterranean Sea on Saturday during a rescue operation that saved more than 1,000 others who were attempting the dangerous crossing to Europe. Proactiva Open Arms, a Spanish aid group, said that while two migrants perished in international waters off the Libyan coast, Proactiva and five other humanitarian organizations saved 1,058 migrants after intercepting several smugglers' boats.

Chicago, IL

