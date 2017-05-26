World Bank sees Pakistan FY17 growth ...

World Bank sees Pakistan FY17 growth at 5.2 pct, highest in nine years

May 20

May 20 The World Bank on Saturday forecast Pakistan's GDP growth in fiscal year 2017 to climb to 5.2 percent, the highest expansion rate in nine years, boosted by consumer confidence and fiscal reforms. Growth is expected to accelerate to 5.5 percent in FY18 and 5.8 percent in FY19, according to a World Bank report released on Saturday.

Chicago, IL

