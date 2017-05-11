Woman killed as India, Pakistan troops trade fire in Kashmir
SRINAGAR, India - A woman was killed and her husband injured Thursday when Indian and Pakistani soldiers traded gunfire and shelled each other's border posts in the disputed Kashmir region, officials said. Indian army spokesman Lt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No Muslim can think of profaning holy Prophet (... (Jan '11)
|9 hr
|Simran
|54,738
|What is the core issue of Pakistan?
|May 2
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|2
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Apr 26
|RiccardoFire
|12
|Obama thanking Navy SEALs who raided bin Laden (May '11)
|Apr 25
|Aurora Colorado
|6
|Pakistan criticizes U.S. on "unauthorized" raid (May '11)
|Apr 17
|Memory cancer
|200
|Candlelight vigil to be held in Washington for ...
|Apr '17
|GUESt
|1
|Meet Glenn Beck's Gay Liberal Muslim BFFLloyd G...
|Apr '17
|Cath League of Du...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC