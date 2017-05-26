With Pakistan signalling defiance of ICJ order, defence experts fear...
New Delhi, May 20: The unrelenting stance of Pakistani establishment following the International Court of Justice's preliminary verdict raises speculation whether Kulbhushan Jadhav is already dead, opine defence experts. Despite the ICJ staying the execution of Kulbhushan, Pakistan has reiterated that his death penalty would not be annulled.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What is the core issue of Pakistan?
|May 2
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|2
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Apr 26
|RiccardoFire
|12
|Obama thanking Navy SEALs who raided bin Laden (May '11)
|Apr 25
|Aurora Colorado
|6
|Pakistan criticizes U.S. on "unauthorized" raid (May '11)
|Apr '17
|Memory cancer
|200
|Candlelight vigil to be held in Washington for ...
|Apr '17
|GUESt
|1
|Meet Glenn Beck's Gay Liberal Muslim BFFLloyd G...
|Apr '17
|Cath League of Du...
|1
|Pakistan: More bloggers charged, cleric's rally...
|Mar '17
|commenters
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC