Will not let Pakistan war against neighbours: Zardari

Islamabad: Former President Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday said he stood for good relations with Pakistan's neighbouring countries and criticised the Nawaz Sharif led government for creating discord along the lines of what he perceives to be "American foreign policy". Addressing a rally in Peshawar, the former President said that while he was in power, Pakistan's relations with Afghanistan and India were good and there was peace.

