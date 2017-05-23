US says Pakistan harbouring terrorists
A top US intelligence official said on Tuesday that Pakistan is harbouring terrorists and using them as reserve in Afghanistan to counter India, even as the Trump administration has indicated it intends to cut down the dole and military freebies Islamabad has long thrived on. WASHINGTON: A top US intelligence official said on Tuesday that Pakistan is harbouring terrorists and using them as reserve in Afghanistan to counter India, even as the Trump administration has indicated it intends to cut down the dole and military freebies Islamabad has long thrived on.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What is the core issue of Pakistan?
|May 2
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|2
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Apr 26
|RiccardoFire
|12
|Obama thanking Navy SEALs who raided bin Laden (May '11)
|Apr 25
|Aurora Colorado
|6
|Pakistan criticizes U.S. on "unauthorized" raid (May '11)
|Apr '17
|Memory cancer
|200
|Candlelight vigil to be held in Washington for ...
|Apr '17
|GUESt
|1
|Meet Glenn Beck's Gay Liberal Muslim BFFLloyd G...
|Apr '17
|Cath League of Du...
|1
|Pakistan: More bloggers charged, cleric's rally...
|Mar '17
|commenters
|1
