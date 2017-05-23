US says Pakistan harbouring terrorists

US says Pakistan harbouring terrorists

A top US intelligence official said on Tuesday that Pakistan is harbouring terrorists and using them as reserve in Afghanistan to counter India, even as the Trump administration has indicated it intends to cut down the dole and military freebies Islamabad has long thrived on. WASHINGTON: A top US intelligence official said on Tuesday that Pakistan is harbouring terrorists and using them as reserve in Afghanistan to counter India, even as the Trump administration has indicated it intends to cut down the dole and military freebies Islamabad has long thrived on.

