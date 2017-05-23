US cautions nationals on travel to Pakistan
Washington, May 23 - The US has issued a travel advisory for its citizens asking them to postpone all non-essential travel to Pakistan due to increased terrorist violence in the country. The advisory, the second travel warning issued by the US State Department in less than 45 days, said Pakistan continues to experience significant terrorist violence, including sectarian attacks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nerve News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What is the core issue of Pakistan?
|May 2
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|2
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Apr 26
|RiccardoFire
|12
|Obama thanking Navy SEALs who raided bin Laden (May '11)
|Apr 25
|Aurora Colorado
|6
|Pakistan criticizes U.S. on "unauthorized" raid (May '11)
|Apr '17
|Memory cancer
|200
|Candlelight vigil to be held in Washington for ...
|Apr '17
|GUESt
|1
|Meet Glenn Beck's Gay Liberal Muslim BFFLloyd G...
|Apr '17
|Cath League of Du...
|1
|Pakistan: More bloggers charged, cleric's rally...
|Mar '17
|commenters
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC