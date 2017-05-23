US cautions nationals on travel to Pa...

US cautions nationals on travel to Pakistan

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Nerve News

Washington, May 23 - The US has issued a travel advisory for its citizens asking them to postpone all non-essential travel to Pakistan due to increased terrorist violence in the country. The advisory, the second travel warning issued by the US State Department in less than 45 days, said Pakistan continues to experience significant terrorist violence, including sectarian attacks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nerve News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What is the core issue of Pakistan? May 2 Rabbeen Al Jihad 2
News Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12) Apr 26 RiccardoFire 12
News Obama thanking Navy SEALs who raided bin Laden (May '11) Apr 25 Aurora Colorado 6
News Pakistan criticizes U.S. on "unauthorized" raid (May '11) Apr '17 Memory cancer 200
News Candlelight vigil to be held in Washington for ... Apr '17 GUESt 1
News Meet Glenn Beck's Gay Liberal Muslim BFFLloyd G... Apr '17 Cath League of Du... 1
News Pakistan: More bloggers charged, cleric's rally... Mar '17 commenters 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,468 • Total comments across all topics: 281,239,776

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC