UPDATE 1-MSCI upgrades Pakistan and adds 57 securities, removes 28 from world index

May 15

May 15 Index provider MSCI on Monday announced changes to its indexes as a result of its semiannual market reclassification, including reclassifying Pakistan as an emerging market from frontier market status and the addition of 57 securities and removal of 28 securities from its All-Country World Index. The three largest additions to the MSCI ACWI index by market capitalization are Spain's Gamesa Corporacion Tecnologica SA , Denmark's H. Lundbeck A/S and the United States' Athene Holding Ltd. The MSCI Pakistan Index was upgraded from frontier market to its emerging market classification as part of the review.

