UN condemns 'widespread' torture by police in Pakistan1 min ago

A UN committee has condemned the "widespread practice of torture" in Pakistan by police, the military and intelligence agencies in a report published today, and called on Islamabad to implement urgent reforms to the law. "The police engage in the widespread practice of torture throughout the territory, with a view to obtaining confessions from persons in custody," the UN Committee against Torture wrote in its first report on the situation in the country, made public after months of investigation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.