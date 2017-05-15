UN condemns 'widespread' torture by police in Pakistan1 min ago
A UN committee has condemned the "widespread practice of torture" in Pakistan by police, the military and intelligence agencies in a report published today, and called on Islamabad to implement urgent reforms to the law. "The police engage in the widespread practice of torture throughout the territory, with a view to obtaining confessions from persons in custody," the UN Committee against Torture wrote in its first report on the situation in the country, made public after months of investigation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No Muslim can think of profaning holy Prophet (... (Jan '11)
|Thu
|Simran
|54,738
|What is the core issue of Pakistan?
|May 2
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|2
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Apr 26
|RiccardoFire
|12
|Obama thanking Navy SEALs who raided bin Laden (May '11)
|Apr 25
|Aurora Colorado
|6
|Pakistan criticizes U.S. on "unauthorized" raid (May '11)
|Apr 17
|Memory cancer
|200
|Candlelight vigil to be held in Washington for ...
|Apr '17
|GUESt
|1
|Meet Glenn Beck's Gay Liberal Muslim BFFLloyd G...
|Apr '17
|Cath League of Du...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC