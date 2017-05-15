UN condemns 'widespread' torture by p...

UN condemns 'widespread' torture by police in Pakistan1 min ago

A UN committee has condemned the "widespread practice of torture" in Pakistan by police, the military and intelligence agencies in a report published today, and called on Islamabad to implement urgent reforms to the law. "The police engage in the widespread practice of torture throughout the territory, with a view to obtaining confessions from persons in custody," the UN Committee against Torture wrote in its first report on the situation in the country, made public after months of investigation.

