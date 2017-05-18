Two policemen shot dead in targeted killing in Karachi
Islamabad [Pakistan], May 21 : Two police personnel were shot dead and one other was injured on Sunday in a targeted killing in Karachi. The two officers were sitting in a police mobile van while on duty at the Dawood Round-a-bout in Karachi's Bahadurbad when unidentified assailants fired at them and fled the scene, the Dawn quoted Superintendent of Police Gulshan Ghulam Murtaza Bhutto, as saying.
