The Latest: Pakistan: Death toll in Baluchistan attack at 25
Pakistani police have raised the death toll from a huge bombing in the country's southwestern Baluchistan province to 25 killed. A powerful bomb struck on Friday in the town of Mastung, targeting the convoy of the deputy leader of the Senate, Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, who was lightly wounded in the attack.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No Muslim can think of profaning holy Prophet (... (Jan '11)
|Thu
|Simran
|54,738
|What is the core issue of Pakistan?
|May 2
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|2
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Apr 26
|RiccardoFire
|12
|Obama thanking Navy SEALs who raided bin Laden (May '11)
|Apr 25
|Aurora Colorado
|6
|Pakistan criticizes U.S. on "unauthorized" raid (May '11)
|Apr 17
|Memory cancer
|200
|Candlelight vigil to be held in Washington for ...
|Apr '17
|GUESt
|1
|Meet Glenn Beck's Gay Liberal Muslim BFFLloyd G...
|Apr '17
|Cath League of Du...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC