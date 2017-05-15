The Latest: Pakistan: Death toll in B...

The Latest: Pakistan: Death toll in Baluchistan attack at 25

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Tri-cityherald.com

Pakistani police have raised the death toll from a huge bombing in the country's southwestern Baluchistan province to 25 killed. A powerful bomb struck on Friday in the town of Mastung, targeting the convoy of the deputy leader of the Senate, Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, who was lightly wounded in the attack.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No Muslim can think of profaning holy Prophet (... (Jan '11) Thu Simran 54,738
News What is the core issue of Pakistan? May 2 Rabbeen Al Jihad 2
News Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12) Apr 26 RiccardoFire 12
News Obama thanking Navy SEALs who raided bin Laden (May '11) Apr 25 Aurora Colorado 6
News Pakistan criticizes U.S. on "unauthorized" raid (May '11) Apr 17 Memory cancer 200
News Candlelight vigil to be held in Washington for ... Apr '17 GUESt 1
News Meet Glenn Beck's Gay Liberal Muslim BFFLloyd G... Apr '17 Cath League of Du... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. South Korea
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,067 • Total comments across all topics: 280,967,197

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC