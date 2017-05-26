Suspected Pakistani militants gun dow...

Suspected Pakistani militants gun down three workers on China 'Silk Road' project

12 hrs ago

Suspected militants on Friday gunned down three Pakistani workers building a Chinese-funded "Silk Road" highway in the country's southwest, just days after a similar attack killed 10, officials said. There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but previous attacks in Pakistan's province of Baluchistan have been unleashed by separatists who fear the construction projects are a ruse to take over their land.

