Spy's eye: Taking on a rogue state

Spy's eye: Taking on a rogue state

Next Story Prev Story
7 min ago Read more: Mydigitalfc.com

The order of International Court of Justice calling upon Pakistan not to execute the former Indian Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav, pending its final decision in the matter, has completely exposed that lawless country before the world community. Jadhav abducted by Pak intelligence from the Iran side of Pak-Iran border was charged with the entire range of crimes from espionage, sabotage to terrorism and awarded death sentence by an opaque military court in a highly dubious manner - characteristic of an Army-ruled dispensation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mydigitalfc.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What is the core issue of Pakistan? May 2 Rabbeen Al Jihad 2
News Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12) Apr 26 RiccardoFire 12
News Obama thanking Navy SEALs who raided bin Laden (May '11) Apr '17 Aurora Colorado 6
News Pakistan criticizes U.S. on "unauthorized" raid (May '11) Apr '17 Memory cancer 200
News Candlelight vigil to be held in Washington for ... Apr '17 GUESt 1
News Meet Glenn Beck's Gay Liberal Muslim BFFLloyd G... Apr '17 Cath League of Du... 1
News Pakistan: More bloggers charged, cleric's rally... Mar '17 commenters 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Egypt
  3. Gunman
  4. Pope Francis
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,406 • Total comments across all topics: 281,314,903

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC