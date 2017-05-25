Spy's eye: Taking on a rogue state
The order of International Court of Justice calling upon Pakistan not to execute the former Indian Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav, pending its final decision in the matter, has completely exposed that lawless country before the world community. Jadhav abducted by Pak intelligence from the Iran side of Pak-Iran border was charged with the entire range of crimes from espionage, sabotage to terrorism and awarded death sentence by an opaque military court in a highly dubious manner - characteristic of an Army-ruled dispensation.
