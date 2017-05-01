Soldiers mutilated | Paramjit Singh's family didn't want to cremate headless body
Family members of Naib Subedar Paramjit Singh had earlier refused to cremate his body until his head is returned to them. Family members of Naib Subedar Paramjit Singh, whose body was brutally mutilated by the Pakistani Army in Krishna Ghati on Monday, had earlier on Tuesday refused to cremate his body until his head is returned to them.
