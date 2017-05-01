Soldiers mutilated | Pakistan Army's ...

Soldiers mutilated | Pakistan Army's Bat includes Mujahideen terrorists: BSF Adg

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: DNA India

BSF Additional Director General Western Command KN Choubey also informed that the brutal Krishna Ghati incident occurred post the visit of the Pakistan Army Chief to the Line of Control . Highlighting the fact that the brutal Krishna Ghati incident occurred post the visit of the Pakistan Army Chief to the Line of Control , the Border Security Force on Tuesday revealed that Islamabad's Border Action Team , involved in the attack, comprises Mujahedeen terrorists as well.

Start the conversation, or Read more at DNA India.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What is the core issue of Pakistan? 9 hr Rabbeen Al Jihad 2
News Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12) Apr 26 RiccardoFire 12
News Obama thanking Navy SEALs who raided bin Laden (May '11) Apr 25 Aurora Colorado 6
News Pakistan criticizes U.S. on "unauthorized" raid (May '11) Apr 17 Memory cancer 200
News Candlelight vigil to be held in Washington for ... Apr 7 GUESt 1
News Meet Glenn Beck's Gay Liberal Muslim BFFLloyd G... Apr 2 Cath League of Du... 1
News Pakistan: More bloggers charged, cleric's rally... Mar '17 commenters 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,589 • Total comments across all topics: 280,723,507

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC