Sick! Pakistani actor 'jokes' about child molestation, gets slammed
Pakistani actor Yasir Hussain has courted controversy after making an 'insensitive' remark about child molestation at an awards show in Lahore on Saturday. His 'crass joke' has invited wrath on Twitter with several users criticising him for what he said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mid-Day Mumbai.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What is the core issue of Pakistan?
|Tue
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|2
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Apr 26
|RiccardoFire
|12
|Obama thanking Navy SEALs who raided bin Laden (May '11)
|Apr 25
|Aurora Colorado
|6
|Pakistan criticizes U.S. on "unauthorized" raid (May '11)
|Apr 17
|Memory cancer
|200
|Candlelight vigil to be held in Washington for ...
|Apr 7
|GUESt
|1
|Meet Glenn Beck's Gay Liberal Muslim BFFLloyd G...
|Apr '17
|Cath League of Du...
|1
|Pakistan: More bloggers charged, cleric's rally...
|Mar '17
|commenters
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC