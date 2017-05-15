Saving Pakistan's lost city of Mohenjo Daro

A Buddhist stupa at the UNESCO World Heritage archeological site of Mohenjo Daro in Pakistan, which experts believe was the centre of a the ancient, powerful Indus Valley civilisation. MOHENJO DARO: The centre of a powerful ancient civilisation, Mohenjo Daro was one of the world's earliest cities - a Bronze Age metropolis boasting flush toilets and a water and waste system to rival many in modern Pakistan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.