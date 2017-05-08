Rare Ride to Promote Women Rights in ...

Rare Ride to Promote Women Rights in Pakistan

14 hrs ago Read more: Voice of America

Pakistani sportswoman, Guliafshan Tariq, is traveling on her motorbike across the country's northwestern mountainous Khyber Pakhtunkhaw province to promote women's empowerment and rights in a male-dominated Pakistani society and to spread a message of peace. A trained mix-marshal arts fighter, a cyclist, social activist, peace activist, and human rights campaigner, Tariq hails from the central Pakistani town of Jhawerian.

