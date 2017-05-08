Rare Ride to Promote Women Rights in Pakistan

Pakistani sportswoman, Guliafshan Tariq, is traveling on her motorbike across the country's northwestern mountainous Khyber Pakhtunkhaw province to promote women's empowerment and rights in a male-dominated Pakistani society and to spread a message of peace. A trained mix-marshal arts fighter, a cyclist, social activist, peace activist, and human rights campaigner, Tariq hails from the central Pakistani town of Jhawerian.

