Pakistan's top court set up a probe into corruption charges against Nawaz Sharif. Photo: AP

Pakistan's top court set up a probe i...

Pakistan's top court set up a probe into corruption charges against Nawaz Sharif.

Pakistani residents in Hong Kong have demanded that the government bar their own prime minister from entering the city, saying Nawaz Sharif's current involvement with accusations of corruption mean that could give the appearance of allowing "alleged criminals to seek safe haven." One of the creators of the petition said he and others would organise "multiple protests" if Sharif enters Hong Kong.

