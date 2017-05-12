Pakistan's Emerging Threat: Highly Ed...

Pakistan's Emerging Threat: Highly Educated Youth Gravitate to Radicalization

The on-campus mob slaying of a journalism student and the arrest of a female medical student for allegedly planning a suicide attack underscore concerns that some of Pakistan's highly educated youth are gravitating toward violent extremism and radicalization. Security experts say the unrelated incidents show that religious militancy isn't limited to the disenfranchised and uneducated poor.

Chicago, IL

