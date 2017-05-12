Pakistan's Army Says It Killed 50 Afg...

Pakistan's Army Says It Killed 50 Afghan Troops In Border Fight

Relatives move a boy who was injured during border clashes between Pakistani and Afghan forces at a hospital in Chaman on May 5. The Pakistani Army says it has destroyed at least five Afghan checkpoints near the border between the two countries, killing some 50 security personnel. Major General Nadeem Ahmad told reporters on May 7 at the Chaman border crossing that two of his soldiers were also killed and another nine were wounded.

Chicago, IL

