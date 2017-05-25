Pakistanis take to terror, espionage and drug trafficking activities worldwide
Islamabad [Pakistan], May 26 : There has been a spurt in cases where Pakistanis have been found to be involved in terror-related activities including, being implicated in drug trafficking and espionage cases across the globe. The country's embassies have been grappling with increasing number of such cases as per well placed sources.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What is the core issue of Pakistan?
|May 2
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|2
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Apr 26
|RiccardoFire
|12
|Obama thanking Navy SEALs who raided bin Laden (May '11)
|Apr 25
|Aurora Colorado
|6
|Pakistan criticizes U.S. on "unauthorized" raid (May '11)
|Apr '17
|Memory cancer
|200
|Candlelight vigil to be held in Washington for ...
|Apr '17
|GUESt
|1
|Meet Glenn Beck's Gay Liberal Muslim BFFLloyd G...
|Apr '17
|Cath League of Du...
|1
|Pakistan: More bloggers charged, cleric's rally...
|Mar '17
|commenters
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC