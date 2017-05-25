Pakistani University Reopens After Cl...

Pakistani University Reopens After Closure Prompted By Student Lynching

Pakistani students hold portraits of Mashal Khan who was killed by a mob accusing him of blasphemy at Abdul Wali Khan University The main campus of Abdul Wali Khan University in Mardan, northwest Pakistan reopened on May 25 after closure on April 14 following the mob lynching of a student accused of blasphemy. Officials in the university administration told Radio Mashaal that the university's dormitories will remain closed until 'circumstances are favorable' again.

