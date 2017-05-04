Pakistani sitar maestro Ustad Raees Khan deadKarachi, May 7 (IANS)...

Pakistani sitar maestro Ustad Raees K...

Pakistani sitar maestro Ustad Raees Khan dead

Karachi, May 7 Renowned Pakistani sitarist Ustad Raees Khan passed away here on Saturday, media reports said on Sunday. He was 77. Born in Indore in Madhya Pradesh in 1939 into a family of musicians, he began playing sitar at a young age.

Chicago, IL

