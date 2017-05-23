Pakistani posts damaged in punitive f...

Pakistani posts damaged in punitive fire assaults across LoC: Army

The Army "very recently" conducted a punitive artillery assault on the Pakistan military posts in Nowshera to give "a befitting reply to Pakistan military which aids infiltration into the Indian side, it said. NEW DELHI: The Army "very recently" destroyed Pakistani military posts in Rajouri with punitive artillery assaults, to give "a befitting reply to the Pakistan military which aids infiltration into the Indian side" in Jammu and Kashmir.

