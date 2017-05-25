Pakistani national held in Haryana wi...

Pakistani national held in Haryana with Indian ID

Next Story Prev Story
26 min ago Read more: Nerve News

Chandigarh, May 26 - The Haryana Police have arrested a Pakistani national who was living illegally in an Iskon temple in Jhajjar district with Indian identities for over nine months, an official said on Friday. A Pakistani passport, with an Indian visa stamp of 33 days' validity, and Indian identity cards were recovered from his possession.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nerve News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What is the core issue of Pakistan? May 2 Rabbeen Al Jihad 2
News Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12) Apr 26 RiccardoFire 12
News Obama thanking Navy SEALs who raided bin Laden (May '11) Apr '17 Aurora Colorado 6
News Pakistan criticizes U.S. on "unauthorized" raid (May '11) Apr '17 Memory cancer 200
News Candlelight vigil to be held in Washington for ... Apr '17 GUESt 1
News Meet Glenn Beck's Gay Liberal Muslim BFFLloyd G... Apr '17 Cath League of Du... 1
News Pakistan: More bloggers charged, cleric's rally... Mar '17 commenters 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,137 • Total comments across all topics: 281,310,941

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC