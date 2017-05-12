Pakistani Minority community facing h...

Pakistani Minority community facing harassment at every level says Christian lawyer

Karachi: May 5, 2017. Ms. Jacqueline Sultan in her meeting with representative of a daily newspaper said that Minority Protection bill can protect minorities rights like forced marriages, forced conversion of religion and changing minds of immature children for adopting other religion but PPP Co-Chairperson Mr. Asif Ali Zardari has disappointed, as he took back the minority bill on the pressure of religious parties and all these legitimate rights of minorities were discouraged.

