Pakistani leaders review security following 2 terror attacks20 min ago
Islmabad, May 14 Senior Pakistan civilian and military leaders on Saturday reviewed security situation in southwestern Balochistan province following two terrorist incidents, which have claimed the lives of 37 people. Officials in Balochistan's Gwadar said that unidentified gunmen attacked labourers in two different locations on Saturday and killed at least 10 of them.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What is the core issue of Pakistan?
|May 2
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|2
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Apr 26
|RiccardoFire
|12
|Obama thanking Navy SEALs who raided bin Laden (May '11)
|Apr 25
|Aurora Colorado
|6
|Pakistan criticizes U.S. on "unauthorized" raid (May '11)
|Apr 17
|Memory cancer
|200
|Candlelight vigil to be held in Washington for ...
|Apr '17
|GUESt
|1
|Meet Glenn Beck's Gay Liberal Muslim BFFLloyd G...
|Apr '17
|Cath League of Du...
|1
|Pakistan: More bloggers charged, cleric's rally...
|Mar '17
|commenters
|1
