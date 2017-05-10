Pakistani leaders review security fol...

Pakistani leaders review security following 2 terror attacks20 min ago

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: India.com

Islmabad, May 14 Senior Pakistan civilian and military leaders on Saturday reviewed security situation in southwestern Balochistan province following two terrorist incidents, which have claimed the lives of 37 people. Officials in Balochistan's Gwadar said that unidentified gunmen attacked labourers in two different locations on Saturday and killed at least 10 of them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What is the core issue of Pakistan? May 2 Rabbeen Al Jihad 2
News Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12) Apr 26 RiccardoFire 12
News Obama thanking Navy SEALs who raided bin Laden (May '11) Apr 25 Aurora Colorado 6
News Pakistan criticizes U.S. on "unauthorized" raid (May '11) Apr 17 Memory cancer 200
News Candlelight vigil to be held in Washington for ... Apr '17 GUESt 1
News Meet Glenn Beck's Gay Liberal Muslim BFFLloyd G... Apr '17 Cath League of Du... 1
News Pakistan: More bloggers charged, cleric's rally... Mar '17 commenters 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,166 • Total comments across all topics: 281,002,696

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC