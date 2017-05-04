Pakistani civilian killed in firing from Afghanistan29 min ago

Pakistani civilian killed in firing f...

Islamabad, May 5 A Pakistani civilian was killed and 17 others injured in cross-border shelling and firing from Afghanistanon Friday, police said. Security forces said Pakistani border forces retaliated to the firing on checkposts in Balochistan's Chaman area, Dawn online reported.

