Pakistani civilian killed in firing from Afghanistan29 min ago
Islamabad, May 5 A Pakistani civilian was killed and 17 others injured in cross-border shelling and firing from Afghanistanon Friday, police said. Security forces said Pakistani border forces retaliated to the firing on checkposts in Balochistan's Chaman area, Dawn online reported.
