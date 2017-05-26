Pakistan Want To Shut Down PIA

Pakistan Want To Shut Down PIA

The Pakistan government is seeking support from lawmakers across party lines to shut down the loss-making Pakistan International Airlines by declaring it "bankrupt". "Such a recommendation from a parliamentary committee will help the government take the difficult decision that it is otherwise hesitating to take," Dawn quoted Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's adviser on aviation Sardar Mehtab Abbasi as saying to the Senate special committee on the performance of PIA.

