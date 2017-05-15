Pakistan troops fire 120 mm mortar bo...

Pakistan troops fire 120 mm mortar bombs along LoC in Rajouri

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Times of India

JAMMU: In yet another ceasefire violation , Pakistani troops on Saturday resorted to heavy shelling along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, drawing sharp retaliation from the Indian Army . This is third ceasefire violation along Indo-Pak border in J&K in past three days.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What is the core issue of Pakistan? May 2 Rabbeen Al Jihad 2
News Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12) Apr 26 RiccardoFire 12
News Obama thanking Navy SEALs who raided bin Laden (May '11) Apr 25 Aurora Colorado 6
News Pakistan criticizes U.S. on "unauthorized" raid (May '11) Apr 17 Memory cancer 200
News Candlelight vigil to be held in Washington for ... Apr '17 GUESt 1
News Meet Glenn Beck's Gay Liberal Muslim BFFLloyd G... Apr '17 Cath League of Du... 1
News Pakistan: More bloggers charged, cleric's rally... Mar '17 commenters 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Ebola
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,908 • Total comments across all topics: 280,984,691

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC