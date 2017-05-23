Pakistan to draw 'red lines' for soci...

Pakistan to draw 'red lines' for social media service providers

12 hrs ago

Islamabad, May 24 As the controversy over the crackdown on online anti-army campaigners heats up, the Pakistani government has decided to draw red lines for the social media service providers in the country. "There will be no restrictions on social media, but there will be red lines in accordance with the law and Constitution of the country," Dawn online quoted Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan as saying on Tuesday.

Chicago, IL

