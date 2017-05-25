Pakistan shelling dislocates 1700 from LoC areas

Earlier during daytime on Monday, the Pakistani troops resorted to firing and shelling in the Nowshera sector since 4 pm, the Deputy Commissioner said. Around 1700 people have been dislocated from the areas close to the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district because of shelling by the Pakistani Army which continued through the last night, a senior official said on Tuesday.

