Pakistan shelling continues in Rajouri sector, 1,000 evacuated

Pakistani shelling was reported in Rajouri sector till 8 am on Sunday, and people were busy collecting their belongings from the rubble of their damaged homes to move to safer places. In Nowshera sector, the shelling had stopped since Saturday evening but the civil and police administration were battling a new problem - forest fires.

Chicago, IL

