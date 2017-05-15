Pakistan PM travels to China to attend Belt and Road Forum

In this Nov. 13, 2016 file photo, Pakistan's Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, center left, and Army Chief Gen. Raheel Sharif, fourth right, pray near Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Sun Weidong, center after inaugurating a new international trade route during a ceremony at the Gwadar port which links to China's western region, west of Karachi, Pakistan.

