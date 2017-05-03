Pakistan media regulator revokes lice...

Pakistan media regulator revokes licences of two TV channels

The logo of TV Channel Bol are seen in Karachi, Pakistan, May 27, 2015. Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority took the action against the Bol channels on which former Pakistan presidents Pervez Musharraf and Asif Ali Zardari used to appear as analysts on weekly shows.

