Pakistan media regulator revokes licences of two TV channels
The logo of TV Channel Bol are seen in Karachi, Pakistan, May 27, 2015. Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority took the action against the Bol channels on which former Pakistan presidents Pervez Musharraf and Asif Ali Zardari used to appear as analysts on weekly shows.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What is the core issue of Pakistan?
|Tue
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|2
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Apr 26
|RiccardoFire
|12
|Obama thanking Navy SEALs who raided bin Laden (May '11)
|Apr 25
|Aurora Colorado
|6
|Pakistan criticizes U.S. on "unauthorized" raid (May '11)
|Apr 17
|Memory cancer
|200
|Candlelight vigil to be held in Washington for ...
|Apr 7
|GUESt
|1
|Meet Glenn Beck's Gay Liberal Muslim BFFLloyd G...
|Apr '17
|Cath League of Du...
|1
|Pakistan: More bloggers charged, cleric's rally...
|Mar '17
|commenters
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC