Pakistan leader invites Hong Kong to ...

Pakistan leader invites Hong Kong to invest in country

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: South China Morning Post

Pakistan on Wednesday invited Hong Kong to invest in the country's infrastructure and anticipated property market boom, as a top-level delegation to the city got down to business. The "long friendship" with Hong Kong must develop into an "economic partnership", Pakistani Minister for Commerce Khurram Dastgir Khan told the Post , and the city could be a key player in transferring capital, expertise and building infrastructure.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What is the core issue of Pakistan? May 2 Rabbeen Al Jihad 2
News Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12) Apr 26 RiccardoFire 12
News Obama thanking Navy SEALs who raided bin Laden (May '11) Apr 25 Aurora Colorado 6
News Pakistan criticizes U.S. on "unauthorized" raid (May '11) Apr '17 Memory cancer 200
News Candlelight vigil to be held in Washington for ... Apr '17 GUESt 1
News Meet Glenn Beck's Gay Liberal Muslim BFFLloyd G... Apr '17 Cath League of Du... 1
News Pakistan: More bloggers charged, cleric's rally... Mar '17 commenters 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Wall Street
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,295 • Total comments across all topics: 281,100,629

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC