Pakistan keen to expand co-op with Azerbaijan

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Mamnoon Hussain has congratulated President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the Republic Day of Azerbaijan. "On the auspicious occasion of the Republic Day of Azerbaijan, it gives me immense pleasure to convey warm felicitations to the Government and people of Azerbaijan," said Hussain in his congratulatory letter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.