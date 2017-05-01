Pakistan, Iran agree to boost border security after incident
Pakistan and Iran reached an agreement Wednesday to strengthen security along their shared border after last week's incident when gunmen killed 10 Iranian border guards, officials said. The border is frequently used by drug smugglers and Islamic militants, both of whom have attacked border patrols in the past.
